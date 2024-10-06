Pope Francis names Kalookan Bishop Pablo David as new cardinal

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), has been appointed as cardinal by Pope Francis.

David is among the 21 new cardinals named by the Pope during his Angelus prayer at the Vatican on October 6.

The consistory will be announced on December 8 to formalize the appointment of David. As a cardinal, he will be among the advisors of the pontiff and will be participating in the election of a new pope.

David will be the 10th Filipino to be named as a cardinal of the Catholic Church.

He is serving his second term as president of the CBCP since 2021 and has been the bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan since 2016, following his role as auxiliary bishop in San Fernando, Pampanga.