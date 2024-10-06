Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pope Francis names Kalookan Bishop Pablo David as new cardinal

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Roy Lagarde/CBCP News

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), has been appointed as cardinal by Pope Francis.

David is among the 21 new cardinals named by the Pope during his Angelus prayer at the Vatican on October 6.

The consistory will be announced on December 8 to formalize the appointment of David. As a cardinal, he will be among the advisors of the pontiff and will be participating in the election of a new pope.

David will be the 10th Filipino to be named as a cardinal of the Catholic Church.

He is serving his second term as president of the CBCP since 2021 and has been the bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan since 2016, following his role as auxiliary bishop in San Fernando, Pampanga.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 10 06T133807.312

DTI Secretary pushes trade, investment and MSMEs’ international expansion in UAE visit

20 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 06T184130.625

Dubai Basketball falls to Mega MIS on last second foul call

33 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 06T181817.857

Fil-Am Women’s Volleyball Team claims championship in thrilling PBVL Season 2 finale

53 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 06T164259.118

Tagalog course to be offered at Yale University in 2025

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button