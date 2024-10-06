Fourth batch of Filipino amnesty seekers repatriated from UAE

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

The fourth batch of overseas Filipinos who availed of the ongoing UAE amnesty scheme was successfully repatriated to the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai announced that the latest repatriates numbered 63 and included overseas Filipino workers as well as children.

 

Since the amnesty period commenced on September 1, a total of 208 overseas Filipinos have benefited from the repatriation program, made possible through the combined efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver again thanked the UAE government for its generosity. He, along with Consul General Marford M. Angeles, urged those who have yet to take advantage of the amnesty program to seek assistance from the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate in Dubai to initiate the process of rectifying their immigration status.

The repatriation on October 3 at Dubai International Airport was overseen by Vice Consul Aleah Gica from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista of MWO Dubai, and Assistant Labor Attaché Jesus Vicente Magsaysay III of MWO Abu Dhabi.

