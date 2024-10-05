Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President recognizes educators on World Teachers’ Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin29 mins ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recognized the role of teachers in shaping the next generation in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to recognise the vital role played by teachers in nurturing the next generation and inspiring young minds,” the President wrote in a social media post.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also thanked the educators who had been instrumental in the UAE’s progress.

“Education remains a foundation of the UAE’s ongoing progress, with teachers at the heart of this vision, and we thank them for their dedicated service to our nation,” he added.

World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5 by UNESCO, honors teachers globally and highlights the support they require in their vital roles.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin29 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Gretchen Barretto

Gretchen Barretto stuns netizens with youthful photos, opens up about social media hiatus

4 mins ago
PH Embassy with Yu Pimentel

PH Embassy supports UAE mission of Special Envoy Yu-Pimentel on Trade and Investments

54 mins ago
Michael Pacquiao

Michael Pacquiao files candidacy for General Santos City councilor

1 hour ago
Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway confirms ‘the princess diaries 3’ is in the works

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button