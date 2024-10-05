UAE President recognizes educators on World Teachers’ Day

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has recognized the role of teachers in shaping the next generation in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

“World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to recognise the vital role played by teachers in nurturing the next generation and inspiring young minds,” the President wrote in a social media post.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also thanked the educators who had been instrumental in the UAE’s progress.

“Education remains a foundation of the UAE’s ongoing progress, with teachers at the heart of this vision, and we thank them for their dedicated service to our nation,” he added.

World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5 by UNESCO, honors teachers globally and highlights the support they require in their vital roles.