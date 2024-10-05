Riding the metro with your e-scooter? Here’s an updated guide for you

To enhance the experience of Dubai Metro and Tram commuters, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued updated guidelines for passengers carrying e-scooters.

While riding e-scooters is prohibited within the metro premises, passengers are allowed to bring them as long as they are folded.

“In line with RTA’s efforts to enhance the commuter experience in Dubai, updated rules and guidelines have been implemented for passengers who wish to bring their e-scooter while travelling on Dubai Metro or Tram. Make sure to fold your e-scooter and place it in the designated areas, and never ride it inside the stations,” the RTA said in a social media post.

For a smooth journey, e-scooters must measure no more than 120 cm x 70 cm x 40 cm and weigh no more than 20 kg. They should be foldable and without a seat.

Additionally, charging e-scooters, blocking doors, seats, aisles, or emergency equipment, and bringing wet or dirty e-scooters are prohibited inside the Dubai Metro or Tram.

All e-scooters must be turned off, folded, and have any protruding parts covered to prevent injury or property damage. Passengers traveling with e-scooters should use the wide gates when entering and exiting the Metro.

Regarding technical requirements, e-scooter batteries must be in good condition and comply with international standards. Dual batteries, emission of environmental contaminants, and modifications to parts are not permitted on the premises.