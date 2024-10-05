Philippines, UAE boost legal cooperation through treaty negotiations

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates have engaged in treaty negotiations aimed at strengthening international legal cooperation.

The two countries held negotiations focusing on the Treaties on Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and Transfer of Sentenced Persons in Manila on Sept. 18-20, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Extradition allows one state to surrender individuals to another for prosecution or to serve a sentence for offenses committed within the latter’s jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters facilitates cooperation between the two countries in terms of criminal investigations and prosecutions.

The Transfer of Sentenced Persons treaty aims to enable individuals convicted abroad to serve their sentences in their home country to aid their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The Philippine delegation was led by Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan, alongside Assistant Chief State Counsel Mildred Bernadette B. Alvor and several state counsels from the Department of Justice. The UAE team was headed by Judge Abdulrahman Murad Hasan Murad Alblooshi, Assistant Undersecretary of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and included various legal officials.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and the UAE are set to reconvene for further discussions on the Treaty on Transfer of Sentenced Persons.