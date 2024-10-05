Michael Pacquiao files candidacy for General Santos City councilor

Michael Stephen Pacquiao, son of boxing icon and reelectionist senator Manny Pacquiao, has officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for councilor of General Santos City at 22 years old.

Running under the People’s Champ Movement, a local political party, Michael emphasized the importance of youth involvement in public service.

“I believe it’s time for the younger generation to take an active role in shaping our city’s future. I want to focus on education, youth empowerment, and sustainable development,” he said. In an interview with GMA news, Michael was asked about the advice his father had given him.

While acknowledging his father’s influence, he said, “It is my decision naman, I have my own goals here … I was inspired by my dad to be involved in politics.” Manny Pacquiao, along with his wife Jinky, accompanied their son during the filing of his candidacy.

The elder Pacquiao is running for reelection as senator under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas. Before entering politics, Michael ventured into music, particularly hip-hop and rap.