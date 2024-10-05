DFA coordinating with OFWs in Lebanon for possible repatriation amid tensions

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reached out to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon to discuss potential repatriation as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalate.

In a GMA News report, this development follows Israel’s call for individuals in Southern Lebanon to evacuate, a move similar to the advisory issued prior to its attacks on Gaza.

The situation intensified after Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel on Tuesday in response to Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

The Philippine government has expressed deep concern over the rising conflict in the Middle East, particularly Israeli ground operations in Lebanon.

It urged all parties to de-escalate the violence and engage in efforts toward a peaceful resolution. Despite calls for peace, Israeli forces issued evacuation advisories to over 20 areas in Southern Lebanon, mirroring the evacuation orders in Gaza prior to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo assured the public that contingency plans are in place for Filipinos in Lebanon and other nearby countries affected by the conflict.

“The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is working hard to establish arrangements for the possible evacuation or repatriation of Filipinos in the area,” Manalo said.

Currently, there are over 11,000 Filipinos living in Lebanon, the majority of whom are based in Beirut. The DFA has successfully contacted OFWs in Southern Lebanon and urged them to prepare for a potential return to the Philippines.

“They have already identified where the OFWs are and made contact with those they can reach in Southern Lebanon,” Manalo added.