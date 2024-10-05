Comelec to accept candidacy of former Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo despite legal issues

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Bamban, Tarlac confirmed that it will accept the certificate of candidacy (COC) of former mayor Alice Guo for the 2025 midterm elections, despite her dismissal from office and ongoing legal challenges.

In an interview with GMA News, Bamban Comelec said that while they were not informed of Guo’s plans to run, her decision to seek public office again did not come as a surprise.

“Wala kaming idea na magfa-file siya (Alice Guo), pero ‘di naman kami nasurprise kasi pwede siyang tumakbo. Kasi wala pang final decision ang court. Hangga’t hindi convicted ang isang tao, pwede siyang tumakbo kahit anong posisyon,” Salvador said.

Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, previously confirmed that the dismissed mayor will attempt to reclaim her seat in next year’s midterm elections. “She will run,” David told TV5, adding that their legal team is preparing the necessary documents.

“Why don’t we let the people decide kung gusto siya ng tao (if they want her)?” Under Comelec rules, Guo is permitted to file her COC through a representative, despite her legal circumstances.

Last Friday, the Comelec clarified that it will adhere to the Ombudsman’s ruling, which prevents the former mayor from holding a government position unless she secures a temporary restraining order (TRO).