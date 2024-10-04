Sharjah Ruler: Nature reserves are not parks for people to walk in

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, said that the nature reserves in the Emirate are not parks or pastures for people to walk in.

According to a report by WAM, H.H. Al Qasimi stressed that nature reserves are “a balanced environment to preserve wild plants, trees, animals, insects, and reptiles, to maintain the balance of nature.”

H.H. Al Qasimi, dedicated to environmental conservation since 1972, is an avid listener of Sharjah’s radio program, “Direct Line,” which serves as a platform for citizens and residents to voice their suggestions and concerns.

During a call to the show, Sheikh Sultan emphasized that nature reserves are safe havens for endangered species—including birds, reptiles, and insects—and to ensure their protection, limiting public access is sometimes necessary.

And interestingly, His Higness revealed a new environmental project along Al Dhaid Road. The place allows goats, sheep, camels, and horses to roam freely within a large fenced area. Parking spots are available for visitors to observe them.

H.H. Al Qasimi stressed the importance of preserving natural treasures, especially unique species found only in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler called on UAE citizens and residents to respect these natural reserves as these places are the only places where wildlife can thrive without external intervention.