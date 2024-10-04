Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Ruler: Nature reserves are not parks for people to walk in

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and an Arabian Oryx. Courtesy: WAM

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, said that the nature reserves in the Emirate are not parks or pastures for people to walk in.

According to a report by WAM, H.H. Al Qasimi stressed that nature reserves are “a balanced environment to preserve wild plants, trees, animals, insects, and reptiles, to maintain the balance of nature.”

H.H. Al Qasimi, dedicated to environmental conservation since 1972, is an avid listener of Sharjah’s radio program, “Direct Line,” which serves as a platform for citizens and residents to voice their suggestions and concerns.

During a call to the show, Sheikh Sultan emphasized that nature reserves are safe havens for endangered species—including birds, reptiles, and insects—and to ensure their protection, limiting public access is sometimes necessary.

And interestingly, His Higness revealed a new environmental project along Al Dhaid Road. The place allows goats, sheep, camels, and horses to roam freely within a large fenced area. Parking spots are available for visitors to observe them.

H.H. Al Qasimi stressed the importance of preserving natural treasures, especially unique species found only in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler called on UAE citizens and residents to respect these natural reserves as these places are the only places where wildlife can thrive without external intervention.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

