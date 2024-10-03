This botanical haven in Cavite lets you build a home in the garden of your dreams

Plants are deeply intertwined with the rich Filipino culture. From jasmines used in traditional ceremonies to a backyard with organic ingredients or even to that one “plantita” in almost every family – flowers, plants, and greens have a way of bringing back fond memories with your Filipino community.

This cultural tie is especially highlighted in Cavite’s latest residential botanical sanctuary rising along the boundary of Tanza and Trece Martires City. The 251-hectare Arden Botanical Estate, a nature sanctuary co-developed by property giant Megaworld, the country’s leading developer of integrated urban townships, and its subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) is fast taking shape as the Philippines’ first-ever botanical-themed township.

Arden Botanical Estate is seen to foster a thriving community, with its residential and leisure villages surrounded by natural waterways, organic gardens, and featuring wide, tree-lined roads and avenues and lotus ponds. The township will also have commercial areas, sports and adventure parks, and a mixed-use district among others.

A community in green

Megaworld has commissioned renowned Filipino landscape architect and environmental planner Paulo Alcazaren to put together the design behind Arden Botanical Village and the 8.3-hectare Arden Botanical Estate Town Center, a sprawling and vibrant hub that will have commercial and retail spaces, alfresco dining areas, landscaped gardens, parks, an events place, and children’s playground.

Alcazaren also happens to be the man behind the Centrera Park, the central amenity area at Arden Botanical Village surrounded by natural groves of mature trees, waterways and ponds, sprawling lush greeneries, expansive open spaces, promenades and parks, and jogging paths.

It will also have its own Flower Farm, Flower Tunnel, The Little Botanist playground, and the first-of-its-kind Breathing Chapel, allowing residents and visitors to commune with nature and enjoy the bounty and beauty of Philippine flora.

Traversing the entire township from the entrance along Governor’s Drive in Tanza is a six-lane, tree-lined avenue that leads to the Welcome Pavilion and the Town Center which will both be surrounded by arcaded and alfresco commercial areas. Residents, workers, and visitors of the township can also go around the development via an electric shuttle.

“With a location that’s naturally gifted with greenery that can’t be found anywhere else, our vision for the township was to preserve the beauty of nature and create a one-of-a-kind community in Cavite. It is for this reason that we commissioned renowned Landscape Architect Paulo Alcazaren, who is designing the Arden Town Center, as well as the Centrera Park, the central feature of our first village, Arden Botanical Village. The township is now taking shape, and we are proud to showcase its vibrant features and unique amenities. We are staying true to our vision of designing a sustainable development that enhances the natural beauty present in the township,” says Eugene Em Lozano, head of sales and marketing, Megaworld.

Aside from the generous open and green spaces around the development, Arden Botanical Estate will include other sustainability features such as the use of solar street lights, electric shuttles for transport, stormwater recycling, permeable pavements for driveways and parking, and organic fertilizers and pesticides for gardens.

A paradise by the Metro

“This groundbreaking botanical-themed township isn’t just beautiful, it’s strategically positioned at the center of Cavite’s booming infrastructure,” adds Lozano.

Arden Botanical Estate is only over an hour away from NAIA via CAVITEX, CBTEX (Silang Interchange) a convenient 45-minute drive, and CALAX (Governor’s Drive Interchange) a mere 15 minutes away. The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge is also just a quick 15-minute drive, opening up even more accessibility to the township. It is also a gateway to leisure with tourist destinations like Nasugbu at just an hour and 32 minutes away, and Tagaytay just 53 minutes away.

Residential and leisure villages form more than half of Arden Botanical Estate. Megaworld has introduced two (2) sprawling residential villages within the township: the 18.15-hectare Arden Botanical Village and the 15.2-hectare Arden Westpark Village. GERI, meanwhile, has launched the three phases of its newest village, the 18.3-hectare The Lindgren, which offers eleven (11) different Scandinavian-inspired house and lot design options.

