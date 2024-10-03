Gov’t monitoring Taal Volcano, SOP in place — Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured on Thursday, October 3, that the government is closely monitoring the situation at Taal Volcano, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) being followed as the volcano’s behavior evolves.

“We have standard procedures. Everybody, when the volcano erupts, or the storm comes, or magka-lindol or whatever, they know what to do,” Marcos said during the LAB for ALL caravan in Pasig City.

While reports indicated an eruption on Wednesday afternoon, Marcos said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has assessed the situation as manageable.

He emphasized that all concerned agencies are prepared to respond and ensure public safety.

“So how do we adjust? Where are the areas that need special attention, where are the areas that are okay? That’s what we’re doing now. But again, that’s part of the SOP,” Marcos added.

PHIVOLCS reported that the steam ash and volcanic materials spewed by Taal lasted for about 10 minutes, starting just before 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

The volcano is currently under the lowest alert level, but PHIVOLCS advised nearby residents to limit exposure to volcanic smoke by staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and wearing N95 or gas masks.

The agency also recommended staying hydrated to relieve irritation and ease breathing difficulties caused by the volcanic emissions.