Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t monitoring Taal Volcano, SOP in place — Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 seconds ago

Screengrab from RTVM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured on Thursday, October 3, that the government is closely monitoring the situation at Taal Volcano, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) being followed as the volcano’s behavior evolves.

“We have standard procedures. Everybody, when the volcano erupts, or the storm comes, or magka-lindol or whatever, they know what to do,” Marcos said during the LAB for ALL caravan in Pasig City.

While reports indicated an eruption on Wednesday afternoon, Marcos said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has assessed the situation as manageable.

He emphasized that all concerned agencies are prepared to respond and ensure public safety.

“So how do we adjust? Where are the areas that need special attention, where are the areas that are okay? That’s what we’re doing now. But again, that’s part of the SOP,” Marcos added.

PHIVOLCS reported that the steam ash and volcanic materials spewed by Taal lasted for about 10 minutes, starting just before 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

The volcano is currently under the lowest alert level, but PHIVOLCS advised nearby residents to limit exposure to volcanic smoke by staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and wearing N95 or gas masks.

The agency also recommended staying hydrated to relieve irritation and ease breathing difficulties caused by the volcanic emissions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 10 03T121058.518

Minimum wage hikes OK’d in 3 regions in PH

15 mins ago
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown shares wedding photos with Jake Bongiovi

24 mins ago
Digital Payment

Dubai aims to be a cashless city by 2033

1 hour ago
BPI Main Photo TFT Watchlist Summit 2024

BPI launches its first-ever financial program for doctors, healthcare professionals under wealth management program BPI Preferred

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button