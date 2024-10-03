BPI launches its first-ever financial program for doctors, healthcare professionals under wealth management program BPI Preferred

The recently concluded The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 recognized the unparalleled dedication and invaluable contributions of Filipino healthcare professionals across various fields in the region. BPI Preferred, a wealth management program from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) served as the event’s presenter—proudly supporting this event while emphasizing its commitment to further empowering health service providers by introducing a program specifically tailored for them.

“We’re happy to present to you a program in recognition of the valuable contribution you have made not only to our country but to all the people you have cared for. You’ve made lives better. Now, let us help you make the best of yours,” said Agnes Padilla, Affluent Segment Head of BPI Consumer Segment Marketing during her presentation titled “BPI Preferred Offers for Overseas Filipino Healthcare Workers.”

Padilla continued by citing the common “pain points” encountered by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) when accessing financial services back home. These include difficulties in contacting their banks, the tedious and complicated loan application process, uncertainty about how to manage their finances, lack of knowledge regarding investing, challenges in monitoring foreign exchange rates to maximize earnings, and the desire for their families to enjoy extended VIP client status with their bank.

Recognizing these unique needs, BPI Preferred launched the “Preferred MD+ Program” to better assist overseas healthcare workers.

“As committed medical practitioners focused on excellent patient care, we at BPI Preferred support your dedication with a personalized approach to achieve your financial goals,” highlighted Padilla.

She explained that this latest BPI Preferred offering—the first-ever financial program designed especially for doctors and healthcare professionals—provides benefits such as personalized advisory services, priority handling, and premium experiences, which are actually offered to BPI Preferred clients only.

Those who will avail of the program will have a dedicated Virtual Relationship Manager whom they can call anytime they have banking needs, even from abroad; a full array of wealth management solutions through various investment and insurance products; and wealth protection through BPI AIA’s Future Ready, a life insurance plan that takes care of their medical expenses, 200% protection coverage, and bonus potential dividends.

Priority handling will also be given through priority teller lanes and dedicated Branch Express Assist queueing machines in BPI branches, special consultation areas and lounges in select branches, an exclusive 24/7 Preferred Phone Banking special hotline, and a dedicated mailbox for their queries and concerns.

In terms of premium experiences, the Preferred MD+ Program clients will be able to use the features of the BPI app that are not available to everyone else such as the ability to waive transfer fees, higher customizable transfer limits of up to P500,000, mobile check deposit of up to P500,000, preferential exchange rates from USD to PHP, and a Preferred Privilege Card to access exclusive events and offers.

Availing of auto and housing loans will be seamless as well, with priority processing and minimal documentation required. Discounted rates will be offered, along with additional rate discounts for those who have at least P5-million Total Relationship Balance (TRB).

Lastly, Preferred MD+ Program clients will get to enjoy the benefits of BPI top-level cards: BPI Signature Credit Card and BPI Platinum Rewards Mastercard. Benefits include free annual membership for the first three years; 50% off on dining, hotels, resorts, and fitness & wellness centers year round; travel insurance up to P20 million; 0% installment on airline tickets for up to six months; and airport lounge access via Priority Pass, among many others.

All awardees in the The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 can sign up for BPI Preferred status simply by presenting their Professional Regulation Commission ID and a fully accomplished application form, Padilla noted.

“A requirement to be a BPI Preferred client is to have a minimum TRB (total relationship balance) of Php1 million. But in recognition of the contributions you have made to the country, we will be giving you preferential status regardless of your initial deposit,” Padilla said. Awardees will have one year to enjoy the benefits of a Preferred client as they build their funds and avail of the varying services provided by BPI Preferred to its affluent customers.