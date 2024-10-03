55 OFWs safely repatriated from Kuwait

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Repatriation Division Team welcomed 55 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were safely repatriated from Kuwait.

The OFWs took flight GF154 and safely landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 on 3rd October 2024.

OWWA helped those who needed food, financial assistance, hotel accommodation, and fare to get to their provinces.

On 2nd October 2024, OWWA also provided assistance to 74 OFWs repatriated from Kuwait via flight EK 334. Similarly, these OFWs were offered food, fare, hotel accommodation, and other financial assistance.

“Patuloy ang OWWA sa pagbibigay ng suporta sa ating mga OFWs upang masiguro ang kanilang maayos na pagbabalik sa bansa,” the organization wrote in their social media caption.

OWWA has been dedicated to assisting overseas Filipinos in Asia, the Middle East, and various other countries around the world with their repatriation needs. Their services encompass not only the return of distressed OFWs but also the repatriation of human remains, particularly in situations of political unrest or natural disasters.

Upon arrival at the airport, repatriated OFWs receive a range of support, including temporary shelter, psycho-social counseling, stress debriefing, transport services, and much more, ensuring they have the assistance they need during this challenging time.