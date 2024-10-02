Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Thailand school bus fire kills at least 23, including children

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin33 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Associated Press

At least 23 people died in Thailand after a school bus, carrying 44 students and teachers caught fire, while on a school trip.

On October 1, Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic science unit, confirmed that 23 bodies had been recovered, including 20 children and three teachers.

The tragic incident occurred in Pathum Thani province, a suburban area near Bangkok. The bus was transporting 39 elementary and junior high school students, along with six teachers, from Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces for a field trip.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, initial reports suggest it started from a tire explosion.

Videos circulating on social media showed the bus engulfed in flames and thick smoke. Bodies remained inside the bus after the fire was put out as the vehicle was still too hot for rescuers to enter, according to reports.

 

 

 

