Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH, Qatar affirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Homidi, met on Wednesday to reinforce the strong bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Qatar during a courtesy visit at the Malacañan Palace.

In his remarks, President Marcos highlighted the significant visit of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April, which he described as a demonstration of the “very strong connection” between the two nations.

“We made a very strong connection, and I think that will always be good for both our countries,” President Marcos said, recalling the Amir’s visit.

During the April 22 meeting with the Qatari Amir, President Marcos discussed avenues to strengthen political relations and exchanged views on mutual concerns.

The Qatari Ambassador expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ warm hospitality during the Amir’s visit and emphasized their eagerness to collaborate. “We are happy to be in cooperation.

We work on many projects and aim to strengthen this relationship,” the Qatari Ambassador stated.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Qatar were established on May 5, 1981, and Qatar currently hosts approximately 242,609 Filipinos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 10 02T132807.860

Pres. Marcos inks law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital service providers in PH

1 hour ago
Thai school bus

Thailand school bus fire kills at least 23, including children

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 02T120634.503

Comelec wraps up day 1 of COC filing, delists 42 party-list groups

3 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 02T115613.497

Gov’t eyes chartered flight for OFW repatriation from Lebanon amid security risks

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button