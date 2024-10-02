PH, Qatar affirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Homidi, met on Wednesday to reinforce the strong bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Qatar during a courtesy visit at the Malacañan Palace.

In his remarks, President Marcos highlighted the significant visit of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in April, which he described as a demonstration of the “very strong connection” between the two nations.

“We made a very strong connection, and I think that will always be good for both our countries,” President Marcos said, recalling the Amir’s visit.

During the April 22 meeting with the Qatari Amir, President Marcos discussed avenues to strengthen political relations and exchanged views on mutual concerns.

The Qatari Ambassador expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ warm hospitality during the Amir’s visit and emphasized their eagerness to collaborate. “We are happy to be in cooperation.

We work on many projects and aim to strengthen this relationship,” the Qatari Ambassador stated.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Qatar were established on May 5, 1981, and Qatar currently hosts approximately 242,609 Filipinos.