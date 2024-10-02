Comelec wraps up day 1 of COC filing, delists 42 party-list groups

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) concluded the first day of the week-long filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the May 2025 elections on Tuesday afternoon, with 17 senatorial aspirants and 15 party-list groups submitting their documents.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia noted the lower turnout, which he described as typical for the national positions compared to local elections.

“This number is normal for national candidates, not comparable to local positions,” Garcia said in Filipino.

He also predicted a rise in the number of filings by October 3. Comelec also announced it will release a complete list of senatorial aspirants and party-lists who have filed their COCs and certificates of nomination and acceptance (CONA) later today.

The COC filing period will continue until October 8, with submissions accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the poll body confirmed the delisting and cancellation of registration for 42 party-list organizations.

These groups either failed to participate in the past two elections or did not secure a seat in the second round of seat allocation in the most recent polls.

According to a Comelec resolution, “By virtue of the powers vested in the Comelec under Republic Act No. 7941, the Commission resolves to delist and cancel the registration of the following party-list groups, organizations, and coalitions.”

The resolution also clarified that the delisting does not affect party-lists that failed to file a Manifestation of Intent to Participate or any future petitions for disqualification or cancellation against any group or its nominees for the May 12, 2025, national and local elections.