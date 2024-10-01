UAE announces lower petrol prices for October 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the newly approved fuel prices for October 2024.

Effective October 1, motorists can look forward to a decrease in all petrol categories.

Diesel prices have dropped to AED 2.60 this month, from AED 2.78 per liter in September.

Lower prices were also announced for Super 98 at AED 2.66 per liter; Special 95 at AED 2.54, and E-Plus 91 at AED 2.47.

In comparison, last month’s prices were higher: Super 98 was priced at AED 2.90, Special 95 at AED 2.78, and E-Plus 91 at AED 2.71 per liter.