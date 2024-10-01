Rosmar Tan files certificate of candidacy for Manila councilor

Content creator and entrepreneur Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin, popularly known as Rosmar Tan, has filed a certificate of candidacy for councilor in the first district of Manila.

In a media interview, Pamulaklakin said vying for public office was not in her initial plans as she considers it a huge responsibility.

“Wala naman po talaga ako kasing balak. Nakumbinsi po nila ko dahil sabi po mas marami raw po akong matutulungan kapag po nakaposisyon. So, ‘yun lang po talaga ‘yung bagay na nagpa-oo sa akin,” Pamulaklakin said.

Running as an independent candidate, Pamulaklakin said this is her second time entering politics, as she also ran for councilor in 2022.

“Nung unang beses po, hindi po ako naka-ikot o naka-kampanya dahil nanganak po ako May, panahon ng eleksyon. So mas pinriority ko po ‘yung pagbubuntis ko, mas pinriority ko po ‘yung pamilya at anak ko,” she added.

When asked about her background in terms of lawmaking, which is one of the duties of a councilor, she said: “Lahat ng bagay pwedeng matutunan, hindi naman po ako bobong tao.”