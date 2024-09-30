Comelec: Special voter registration may be held in typhoon-hit areas

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that a special voter registration may be conducted in areas of Northern Luzon affected by Typhoon Julian. The deadline for voter registration remains set for September 30, but Comelec Chairman George Garcia clarified that the decision to hold special registrations lies with local Comelec officers.

As of now, Batanes is the only area to have officially postponed voter registration.

“Tama lang po ‘yan sapagkat mas unahin natin muna ‘yung buhay at kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan natin at syempre ‘yung mga tauhan din ng Commission on Elections,” Garcia said.

Garcia expressed support for local decisions, adding, “Ginagalang na po natin ‘yung kanilang desisyon na ‘yan, at pinagpapaubaya na lang natin kung kailan nila sasabihin ‘yung continuation ng huling araw dapat ng registration sa mga lugar na ‘yan.”

Meanwhile, the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) is scheduled from October 1 to 8. Garcia mentioned that areas still affected by severe weather may adjust the filing schedule accordingly.

“More or less, walong araw ‘yan. So, dapat sa buong bansa, walong araw ‘yun,” he said.

Garcia emphasized that Comelec is fully prepared for the COC filing process.