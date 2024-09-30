18-year-old dies in Nueva Ecija after alleged hazing incident

An 18-year-old teenager from Nueva Ecija has died following an alleged hazing, authorities confirmed on Monday, Sept. 30.

According to a police report, Ren Joseph Bayan informed his aunt that members of the Tau-Gamma Phi Fraternity planned to conduct a final hazing on him in Barangay San Anton, San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, on Sept. 29.

Later that day, around 5 p.m., Bayan’s lifeless body was brought to their home in Barangay San Pablo, Jaen, according to his aunt and witnesses.

Police have identified the suspects as Baron Cabado and Patrick Guinto, who fled in an unknown direction after leaving Bayan’s body. The Jaen police have sought assistance from the Nueva Ecija Provincial Forensic Unit to conduct an autopsy.

Bayan’s school, San Pablo National High School (SPNHS), expressed grief over the loss of the Grade 11 student.

“Ipinaaabot ng SPNHS ang taos-pusong pakikiramay para sa kaniyang naiwang pamilya, gayundin ang marubdob na panalangin na makamit niya ang kapayapaan at kapahingahan kasama ang Poong Maykapal,” the school said in a social media post.