United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi inducts new set of officers

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi chapter has inducted a new set of officers for the fiscal year 2024-2025 during its 14th General Membership Meeting.

The inductees were led by Ar. Jonathan Gregorio who took the oath as this year’s UAP – Abu Dhabi President.

During the induction rites, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver commended the achievements and contributions of Filipino architects in the UAE.

“It gives me great pleasure to see that you are thriving and your presence and leadership in the architectural field and in all other levels in this country shows that you are accepted here, shows that you are recognized here, and shows that you can be what you can be here,” he said in a speech, adding that the Embassy will continue to support the professionals.

“Saan man kayo makarating, hawak-hawak at dala ng bawat isa sa inyo ang pinakamataas na respeto at nararapat na pagkilala na nagmumula sa inyong kolektibong kahusayan, dekalibreng work ethics, at namumukod-tanging tatak ng isang Pilipinong arkitekto,” the Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, UAP National President Ar. Donato Magcale highlighted this year’s theme, “Future Progressive, One Strong UAP,” emphasizing its role as a guiding principle for members to seek continuous growth and improvement.

“Let us all focus in creating, shaping, and influencing what will happen next,” Magcale called on the member architects.

“Let us all be vanguards of the architectural profession. Let us all be servant leaders to the United Architects of the Philippines. Let us not only be master builders, but let us also be nation builders,” he added.

During the event, new members of the organization have been welcomed and outgoing officers have been recognized.

The 14th Induction of New Officers and General Membership Meeting was held September 28 at the Abu Dhabi Country Club.