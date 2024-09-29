Third batch of Filipino amnesty seekers from UAE returns home

The Philippine Embassy has announced the successful repatriation of the third group of overseas Filipinos who availed of the UAE Amnesty Program.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy reported that 28 individuals, including overseas Filipino workers, minors, and pregnant women, safely arrived in the Philippines on September 26.

To date, a total of 134 Filipino amnesty seekers have benefited from the repatriation program, with 64 in the first batch and 42 in the second.

Financial assistance will be provided to the repatriates, aside from their documentary requirements and airfare, to support them in their reintegration, the Embassy added.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver sent off the repatriates, encouraging them to embrace new opportunities in the Philippines.

The repatriation was made through the efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Migrant Workers Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.