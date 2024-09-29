Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Third batch of Filipino amnesty seekers from UAE returns home

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy/FB

The Philippine Embassy has announced the successful repatriation of the third group of overseas Filipinos who availed of the UAE Amnesty Program.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy reported that 28 individuals, including overseas Filipino workers, minors, and pregnant women, safely arrived in the Philippines on September 26.

To date, a total of 134 Filipino amnesty seekers have benefited from the repatriation program, with 64 in the first batch and 42 in the second.

Financial assistance will be provided to the repatriates, aside from their documentary requirements and airfare, to support them in their reintegration, the Embassy added.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver sent off the repatriates, encouraging them to embrace new opportunities in the Philippines.

The repatriation was made through the efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Migrant Workers Offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Lebanon on map

15 Filipinos in Lebanon scheduled to arrive in PH on Oct. 3, says DMW official

18 mins ago
kara david. courtesy gma pinoy tv

Kara David shares challenges of long-distance love with OFW husband

12 hours ago
chel diokno

Chel Diokno to run as party-list representative under Akbayan for 2025

12 hours ago
Football legends

Clash of the legends! Abu Dhabi brings football icons to the court – Roberto Carlos, Luís Figo, Iker Casillas, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, and Gerard Piqué in a one-of-a-kind game!

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button