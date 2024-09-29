Mandatory genetic testing for premarital screening in Abu Dhabi to begin Oct. 1

Starting October 1, all Emiratis planning to marry will be required to undergo genetic testing as part of the premarital screening program in Abu Dhabi. This, as the emirate seeks to enhance public health and promote educated family planning.

According to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the integration of genetic testing aims to enable community members to make informed health decisions for themselves and their families.

This move follows the department’s successful implementation of the initiative’s pilot phase in 2022, which was done in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

Since then, over 800 Abu Dhabi-based couples were able to be supported by the DoH in making informed health decisions before marriage. DoH found that 86% were genetically compatible and 14% had to be provided with additional intervention and family planning as per the results of their genetic testing.

The comprehensive genetic screening tests for autosomal recessive 570 genes contributing to more than 840 genetic disorders. Consulting with healthcare professionals and genetic counsellors is essential for a comprehensive understanding of the potential risks and available treatment options, a report from the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The Premarital Screening Program plays a vital role in protecting the health of couples planning to marry by detecting infectious diseases and inherited blood disorders, while offering appropriate genetic counselling. This aligns with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre’s mission to safeguard community health. With the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi now integrating genetic testing into the program, we are harnessing genomic science to provide couples with insights that guide them to make informed decisions for a healthier for future for themselves and their families,” said ADPHC Acting Director General His Excellency Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji.

For her part, Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Centre at DoH, said: “The integration of genetic testing as part of the premarital screening program is a proud milestone for Abu Dhabi. It positions the emirate at the forefront of leading healthcare destinations globally, harnessing the power of genomics and the latest technologies to promote informed decisions. Thus, safeguarding the health and well-being of community members today, as well as the generations of tomorrow.”

She added that this step’s aim is to prevent genetic diseases and elevate early intervention through diagnostic, tailored genetic counseling and introducing reproductive medicine solutions for couples.

“Through similar approaches, Abu Dhabi continues to set a global standard in proactive healthcare, marking a significant paradigm shift from traditional and reactive healthcare to informed and holistic health planning and decisions.”

The premarital genetic testing — results of which normally take up to two weeks — is currently offered in 22 primary care centers across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain. It is also available for all Abu Dhabi citizens.