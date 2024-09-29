Bedridden father escorts daughter to altar on wedding day

A wedding day became even more special for this bride as her father created a lasting memory she will cherish forever.

In a ceremony held at the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, bride Daren Tuazon was deeply moved when her bedridden father fulfilled one of her dreams by escorting her to the altar despite his medical condition.

This touching moment captured the hearts of many netizens when Daren shared it on TikTok, showing how her father, on a hospital stretcher, was able to be part of the special occasion.

“My father was able to witness my wedding 😭🧡 After a week, my father died,” she wrote in a caption.

In a separate video shared by a video production service, Daren became emotional while speaking on the phone with her father just before the ceremony.

“Yung mom ko naman, wala na siya. Sayang, ako lang ‘yung hindi nila naabutan na wedding. Tapos si daddy naman, nasaktuhan na bedridden siya ngayon so, hindi namin sure kung kaya niya mamaya,” Daren said.

Daren also expressed thanks to her husband, for supporting her and loving her family.

“Even if daddy is no longer capable to walk with me on this aisle, I am so sure that they are so happy that their bunso is finally married to the man who always prioritizes me in every situation,” she said in her wedding vows.

Weeks after her wedding, Daren announced her father’s passing in a social media post: “No more pain, Daddy. You’re with Mama now. You just waited for my wedding. We love you.”