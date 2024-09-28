Imee Marcos thanks President for support, but chooses to ‘stand alone’ for 2025 elections

Senator Imee Marcos expressed her gratitude to her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.., for including her in the administration’s senatorial slate for the 2025 elections, but clarified that she has “chosen to stand alone” to avoid putting the President in a difficult position.

In a statement on Saturday, Senator Marcos thanked the President for coming to her defense and including her in the alliance despite the opposition from some.

“Taus-puso ang aking pasasalamat kay Pangulong Bongbong na, sa kabila ng galit at labis na kalupitan ng ilan, ako’y pinagtanggol niya, at naisama pa sa alyansa,” Marcos said.

She also extended her appreciation to the Nacionalista Party (NP) and her allies, hoping their trust will continue.

“Many thanks also to NP and to all my allies who continue to support me, may your trust remain with me,” she added. However, the senator emphasized her decision to remain independent, saying she chose to be loyal not to any group, but to all Filipinos.

“Pinipili kong manatiling malaya at tapat—hindi sa isang grupo, kundi sa bawat Pilipino,” she noted.

Marcos did not explicitly state whether she would formally withdraw from the administration’s senatorial slate, leaving questions about her political plans.

“It is never easy to stand alone, in campaigns and in politics. But that is the legacy my father left me, that is the legacy of Apo Lakay whom we remember today,” she explained.

She further expressed that her decision was made to protect her brother and allow her friends to support her without hesitation.

“Minabuti kong tumindig mag-isa upang huwag nang malagay sa alanganin ang aking ading, para wag nang mag-alinlangan ang aking mga tunay na kaibigan,” she added, referring to President Marcos.