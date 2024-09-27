Tunay na Paskong Crusado: CDCC UAE celebrates Christmas in the UAE

The members of the Divine Church of Christ (CDCC) UAE Chapter traveled all the way from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, and Sharjah to celebrate their Christmas party on 22nd September 2024.

As they gathered together for the celebration, their faith and unity as Crusaders were reinforced amid the exciting events filled with love and joy. Everyone showed their love for family and friendship during the gathering, despite being separated by great miles and distances.

Their program’s first part began with the flower offering, followed by a Holy Mass by Reverend Father Mark Jacinth U. Rafael. There was also the final canvassing for the upcoming Coronation 2023.

Meanwhile, the second program opened with a doxology. Ranilo T. Valdeleon, the President of the UAE Chapter, delivered a significant message of gratitude. He said: “Let us never forget what the Lord always instructs us—to come together and show one another love—not just on Christmas, but every day. Additionally, I appreciate you being here for this momentous occasion.”

Many of the UAE members showed their talents through dancing and singing, with the announcement of the winners in the Altar Decoration Contest, Parol Making, and Poem Writing Contest.

The Parish Priest of the UAE, Rev. Fr. Rafael, also delivered a spiritual message about the importance of Christmas for the CDCC members. He interpreted the word “PASKO” as follows: P for Pagmamahalan (Love), A for Ayon sa Kalooban (According to His Will), S for Sama-sama (Together), K for Kagalakan (Joy), and O for Oras sa Panginoon (Time for the Lord).

According to Rev. Fr. Rafael, a believer must embody these letters. He expressed his desire that Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba will spread the truth and joy of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ throughout the world.

“Mahirap maging Crusado, ngunit mas mahirap kapag hindi ka Crusado,” he said. “Although it is difficult, nothing is impossible with the Lord,” he added.

The celebration also included nine morning Masses and a Noche Buena Mass in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai chapters. On 25th September 2024, the Holy Mass was held in both chapters.

Despite the significant sacrifices made by each member, they believe that the day of true celebration will be filled with overflowing blessings from the Lord.