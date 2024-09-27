Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PBA player John Amores and brother released after posting bail for attempted homicide charges

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Screengrab from ABS-CBN News

PBA player John Amores and his brother, John Red, were released from detention after posting bail in connection with attempted homicide charges.

The brothers were released at 2:30 p.m., confirmed Lumban, Laguna police chief Police Major Bob Ordiz.The court recommended bail amounts of P24,000 for the professional basketball player and P10,000 for his brother.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation during a basketball game.Amores and his brother voluntarily surrendered to the Lumban police early Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed that the altercation escalated after the game, leading to the alleged shooting. As the investigation continues, the Amores brothers face legal proceedings for the incident.

Meanwhile, John Amores, known for previous on-court controversies, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the matter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 09 27T154547.541

KC Concepcion resumes fitness routine after years of inactivity

5 mins ago
lebanon flag

PH weighs mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Lebanon

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 27T133016.748

UAE President thanks former US President Donald Trump during his US visit

2 hours ago
Arnel Pineda and Jonathan Cain

Arnel Pineda says ‘good has won’ after inviting fans to vote him out of The Journey

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button