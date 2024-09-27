PBA player John Amores and brother released after posting bail for attempted homicide charges

PBA player John Amores and his brother, John Red, were released from detention after posting bail in connection with attempted homicide charges.

The brothers were released at 2:30 p.m., confirmed Lumban, Laguna police chief Police Major Bob Ordiz.The court recommended bail amounts of P24,000 for the professional basketball player and P10,000 for his brother.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation during a basketball game.Amores and his brother voluntarily surrendered to the Lumban police early Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed that the altercation escalated after the game, leading to the alleged shooting. As the investigation continues, the Amores brothers face legal proceedings for the incident.

Meanwhile, John Amores, known for previous on-court controversies, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the matter.