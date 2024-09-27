Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Free webinar to tackle real estate investments for OFWs at a young age

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), securing a better future is always a priority. But when it comes to investing, many might ask: “Am I too young or too old to start?”

The good news is that it’s never too early or too late to invest in real estate—one of the most reliable and rewarding options for OFWs seeking to grow their financial resources and ensure their family’s stability.

On October 5, 2024, The Filipino Times will host a webinar titled “TFT Usapang OFW: Think You’re Too Young or Too Old to Invest?” This webinar will focus on how OFWs can identify the best time to start investing or expand their real estate investments, as well as the most effective investment options available.

The webinar will feature key guest speakers Loreene Natividad Fabi, Amaia Sales Division Head, and Kurt Justin Garcia Manongsong, an Amaia property owner. The discussion will be moderated by Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times.

For OFWs, real estate is a solid long-term investment that can provide not only security but also significant returns. Whether you’re thinking of buying your first property or adding to your portfolio, this event will help you understand the key benefits of investing in properties like those offered by Amaia—known for its affordable yet high-quality developments.

With real estate offering long-term growth and stability, OFWs can ensure their families are secure back home while building assets for the future. Whether you’re in your 20s or nearing retirement, now is the perfect time to learn how you can start investing smartly.

The webinar will be free and live on Facebook on October 5, Saturday, at 12:00 PM GST.

