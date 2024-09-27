Design the ultimate obstacle for Arabian Warrior Dubai

How confident are you in your design skills? If you think you have what it takes, here’s your chance to design the ultimate obstacle for the Middle East’s most epic obstacle course race—Arabian Warrior Dubai!

The challenge is simple: turn your wildest ideas into reality and unleash your creativity for the whole world to see. Submit your most innovative design and stand a chance to win amazing prizes!

Here’s what you could win:

Entries for you and a friend to participate in the Arabian Warrior Dubai

An exclusive Arabian Warrior t-shirt and headband

A feature on the Arabian Warrior website

Spotlight on Arabian Warrior’s social media channels

Additional exciting prizes

This competition is open to everyone, regardless of background, and entering the obstacle design contest is easy! Simply sketch your design on paper or use online tools to create digital drawings.

There are only a few things you must consider before entering the competition: make sure your ideas are original—copying existing obstacle course designs could result in disqualification. Additionally, your designs should be practical, taking into account factors like weight balance, participant capacity, design complexity, and difficulty level.

The contest will take place ahead of each Arabian Warrior event throughout 2024 and 2025. And the best part? You can submit a brand-new design for each Arabian Warrior event! This will give you multiple chances to clinch the title of overall season winner. Ready to showcase your talent? You may register by visiting this link: https://form.jotform.com/242401279575055.

Keep in mind, however, that entry to the competition is limited! The submission deadline is October 18th at 3 PM (GST), so seize this opportunity while it lasts!

Don’t miss your chance to inspire the largest obstacle course racing event in the Middle East with your design! Arabian Warrior, renowned as the biggest obstacle course racing sport, will host races not only in the UAE but also in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with participants competing for substantial prize funds.

The event will feature race options for everyone, including 5k, 10k, 15k, 20k, and 50k, as well as a 1.6k race for kids—ensuring that no family member is left behind!

Get ready for the inaugural event at Dubai Islands on 26th October 2024. Register now: https://tickets.trumin.com/arabian_warrior_dubai_2024/Tickets