Arnel Pineda says ‘good has won’ after inviting fans to vote him out of The Journey

Filipino singer Arnel Pineda, lead vocalist of the rock band The Journey, invited his fans to vote on whether he should stay or leave The Journey after being devastated by his performance at Rock in Rio.

In an Instagram post, Pineda addressed a viral video that captured his struggle to hit the right notes while performing “Don’t Stop Believin'” during the band’s concert in Rio de Janeiro on September 15.

One commenter wrote: “As a professional singer for over 4 decades, I can attest that every singer [who] performs regularly or tours has bad nights. I don’t see the point of this post other than to incite negativity toward Arnel. The guy has done a great job.”

Despite the positive comments on the post, it did not stop Pineda from opening up on his social media. “It’s really amazing how [one] thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just [because] of THIS. And of all the places, it’s in Rock In Rio,” Pineda wrote.

“Mentally and emotionally, I’ve suffered already, and I’m still suffering… but I’ll be ok,” he added.

His next statement caught many by surprise: “So here’s the deal here now. I am offering you a chance now (especially those [who’ve] hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here. And if GO reaches 1 million, I’m stepping out for good. Are you game folks? Let’s start,” he wrote.

Pineda’s post was flooded with fans and followers who told him to “stay.”

The Journey’s keyboardist and rhythm guitarist, Jonathan Cain, showed his support for Pineda on his Instagram account. “Arnel @arnelpineda2007, 16 years and STRONG! You’re not going anywhere! Love you and grateful for you,” Cain wrote.

After a while, Pineda was back with a post. He wrote: “Just wanna thank you all once again for the overwhelming and very heartening words of support you all have been sending my way.

“I took the risk of asking the fans and friends something that I know only few could ever understand. The GO or the STAY. Believe me or not, I didn’t take it lightly when I decided to say it, plus I have my very valid reasons why and I have expected the backlashes/negativities/confusions it will cause and generate.

“And yet [please] know that I have the most utmost respect [for] each and every one of you. Whether you are my haters or supporters… From my heart and from my soul, I know what I feel and see… WE ARE WHERE WE ARE SUPPOSE TO BE,” he wrote.

The Journey is renowned for its iconic hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms,” and “Faithfully.”

Pineda’s remarkable talent first caught the attention of the band members when they discovered his videos of him singing their classics on YouTube. Pineda joined The Journey in 2007, taking over from original vocalist Steve Perry, who decided to leave the band.