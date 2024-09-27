Alice Guo Pleads not guilty to human trafficking charges

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo pleaded not guilty to charges of qualified human trafficking during a hearing at the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 167 on Friday, her lawyer confirmed.

Guo, also known as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, appeared via videoconference for the arraignment. “Of course, we pleaded not guilty; ma’am pleaded not guilty to the crime alleged,” said Atty. Nicole Jamilla, one of Guo’s legal representatives.

Jamilla emphasized Guo’s firm denial of the allegations, stating, “She has no participation in trafficking whatsoever. Without going into further details to avoid subjudice, our client is maintaining her innocence regarding the accusations against her.”

This case stems from a raid at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Guo’s former town in June, where authorities rescued over 800 individuals, both Filipinos and foreigners.

The Pasig RTC has ordered Guo’s transfer from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory.

In addition to the human trafficking case, Guo is facing a graft charge in a Valenzuela court. She is also contending with a quo warranto petition filed in Manila and a petition to cancel her birth certificate in Tarlac.

Furthermore, she faces a tax evasion complaint and 87 counts of money laundering before the Department of Justice.