UAE President meets with Emirati students, NASA graduates during US visit

During his recent visit to the United States, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged with Emirati students currently studying at universities there, as well as astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla, who recently graduated from National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s astronaut training program.

The reception, held at the UAE Embassy in Washington, also included His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to the US, together with several senior officials.

According to a report from state news agency WAM, His Highness expressed his happiness in meeting with the young Emiratis who are studying at leading academic institutions around the world. He encouraged them to stay determined and put their best efforts into learning in areas that support the country’s development goals, so they can come back home with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and their country.

His Highness emphasized that the future of the UAE rests in the hands of these young people, calling them the nation’s “real wealth.” He added that as the world advances at an unprecedented pace, the next generation must be well-equipped and responsible.

He said the students should see themselves as ambassadors for the UAE and reflect the values, principles, and character of its people in everything they do. And while he urged them to learn about the culture, values and traditions of the society in which they are studying, they should hold on to their identity and values, serving as a bridge between both cultures.

Meanwhile, the UAE President also expressed his pride in the Emiratis who have brought honor to the UAE and the Arab world in the field of space exploration.

The role of Emirati astronauts, such as Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, as well as their predecessors Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, is crucial in building this foundation by passing on their knowledge and experience to their colleagues in the UAE space program, said WAM.

For their part, the young Emirati university students as well as astronauts Al Mulla and Al Matrooshi thanked His Highness and pledged to work hard to meet his expectations and to continue advancing the UAE’s name in space exploration.