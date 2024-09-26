PPO-UAE celebrates 15th anniversary, to hold first professional convention on Sept. 28

This year, the Philippine Professional Organization – United Arab Emirates (PPO-UAE), which serves as the umbrella organization for 23 professional groups representing various fields of practice in the country, is commemorating its 15th anniversary.

In line with their celebration, the organization will conduct its 1st Professional Convention on September 28, 2024.

With the theme “Embracing Change and Technology towards Professional Excellence and Global Competitiveness,” the event will be attended by Filipino licensed professionals from the different disciplines aimed at enhancing their global comparability, competitiveness and achieving excellence.

Also gracing the convention as guest of honor and speaker is Philippine Ambassador to the UAE His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver.

Other distinguished keynote speakers include Roxane N. Magbanua, general manager – Marketing at Al-Futtaim; Paul John B. Perez, director – Audit and Assurance at Deloitte Middle East; Dr. Dan Lester S. Dabon, group senior manager – Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; Ferdinand Mhory C. Caparas, professor at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic; and Rafael C. Lontoc, regional support manager – Middle East and Saudi Arabia at Cyviz AS.

The PPO-UAE aims to foster professional interdisciplinary collaboration and interaction among the individual professionals and its member organizations; to keep abreast with the changes in the professionals’ work dynamics and latest technological developments in the rapidly changing world; to serve as a venue for the continuous advancement of professionals’ skills and knowledge towards professional excellence and global competitiveness; and to strengthen unity among the Filipino professionals in the UAE.

The PPO-UAE 1st Professional Convention will take place from 1:00pm to 9:00pm at the Abu Dhabi Country Club in Abu Dhabi.