PICPA Dubai conducts Tally Accounting workshop

PICPA Dubai is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its Tally Accounting Workshop, held on September 21, 2024.

The event attracted 29 enthusiastic professionals from the PICPA Dubai community, who engaged in a deep dive into the practical applications and advanced features of Tally Accounting Software. This essential tool is key for enhancing financial management and ensuring compliance, making the workshop a valuable experience for all participants.

The esteemed speaker for the session, Mr. Yusuf Merchant, senior business manager at Tally Solutions, brought immense value with his expertise.

Yusuf has over seven years of experience and has been pivotal in expanding Tally’s sales network and managing partner relationships across the UAE. He also leads Tally’s influencer network in the region, playing a crucial role in product outreach and awareness.