PICPA Dubai conducts Tally Accounting workshop

Key highlights from the workshop:
- Advanced Accounting Techniques in Tally: Participants were guided through Tally’s powerful accounting features, including automated financial reporting, reconciliation, and multi-currency management.
- Taxation in Tally: A detailed overview of how Tally simplifies tax compliance and generating ready-to-file returns.
- Inventory and Payroll Management: Best practices were shared on managing inventory, tracking batches, and using the payroll module for effortless employee management.
- Tally Customizations for SMEs: Mr. Yusuf demonstrated how small and medium enterprises can leverage Tally’s customization options to meet industry-specific needs without requiring deep technical know-how.
Participants were highly engaged throughout the session, with a Q&A segment that saw discussions around real-world accounting scenarios and best practices. Yusuf’s in-depth knowledge and practical tips were highly appreciated by all attendees, enhancing their understanding of how to optimize Tally for their businesses.
This online workshop was provided free to PICPA Dubai members and presented by Tally Solutions — one of PICPA Dubai sponsors.