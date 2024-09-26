Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

PICPA Dubai conducts Tally Accounting workshop

PICPA Dubai is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its Tally Accounting Workshop, held on September 21, 2024.

The event attracted 29 enthusiastic professionals from the PICPA Dubai community, who engaged in a deep dive into the practical applications and advanced features of Tally Accounting Software. This essential tool is key for enhancing financial management and ensuring compliance, making the workshop a valuable experience for all participants.

The esteemed speaker for the session, Mr. Yusuf Merchant, senior business manager at Tally Solutions, brought immense value with his expertise.

Yusuf has over seven years of experience and has been pivotal in expanding Tally’s sales network and managing partner relationships across the UAE. He also leads Tally’s influencer network in the region, playing a crucial role in product outreach and awareness.

Key highlights from the workshop:

  1. Advanced Accounting Techniques in Tally: Participants were guided through Tally’s powerful accounting features, including automated financial reporting, reconciliation, and multi-currency management.
  2. Taxation in Tally: A detailed overview of how Tally simplifies tax compliance and generating ready-to-file returns.
  3. Inventory and Payroll Management: Best practices were shared on managing inventory, tracking batches, and using the payroll module for effortless employee management.
  4. Tally Customizations for SMEs: Mr. Yusuf demonstrated how small and medium enterprises can leverage Tally’s customization options to meet industry-specific needs without requiring deep technical know-how.

Participants were highly engaged throughout the session, with a Q&A segment that saw discussions around real-world accounting scenarios and best practices. Yusuf’s in-depth knowledge and practical tips were highly appreciated by all attendees, enhancing their understanding of how to optimize Tally for their businesses.

This online workshop was provided free to PICPA Dubai members and presented by Tally Solutions — one of PICPA Dubai sponsors.

