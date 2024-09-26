Expo City’s exhibition center set for major expansion

Expo City’s Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) is set for a major glow-up as it will undergo a huge expansion plan worth AED 10 billion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has officially approved the AED 10-billion expansion plan for DEC.

His Highness said: “We have approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, with an investment of AED 10 billion. This iconic venue will not only become the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region but also set new global standards for excellence in the industry.”

“We are committed to consolidating Dubai’s status as a global leader in the events and exhibitions sector and the top destination for mega events,” he added. “Our events provide platforms for connecting people, ideas, and opportunities from across the globe. They provide the impetus for economic growth, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to advancing our national projects, strengthening Dubai’s growing role as a global economic hub.”

DEC: Three phases

The DEC expansion has three phases. In Phase 1, which will be completed by 2026, the area will have 140,000 square meters compared to its current capacity of 58,000 square meters.

In Phase 2, the total space of the exhibition center will be nearly 160,000 square meters. It will also have more enhanced infrastructure, road networks, and multi-story parking. Phase 2 is aimed to be completed by 2028.

Meanwhile, Phase 3, which will be completed by 2031, will have a total indoor exhibition space of 180,000 square meters. It will feature 26 halls that span 1.2 kilometers and accommodate one mega event or up to 20 simultaneous smaller events.

The final phase will also include over 300 key hotels, retail outlets, commercial offices, and an industrial kitchen for fully integrated operations.

Doubling exhibitions

This ambitious initiative is expected to double the number of exhibitions in Dubai and enhance the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for events and exhibitions.

The expansion of DEC is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Once fully completed in 2033, it will become the largest indoor event space in the region. It will also double the number of large-scale events hosted annually in Dubai from 300 to 600.