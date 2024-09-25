Marcos pushes for creation of Department of Water Resources

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is advocating for the reorganization of the country’s water management system through the establishment of a Department of Water Resources.

During the 6th Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting at Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, Marcos emphasized the need for a dedicated department to streamline water management amid the growing challenges of climate change.

“We are going to reorganize everything… the entire water management process in the Philippines. But because of the exigencies of climate change, we really have to direct our efforts and attention to [water],” the President said.

The President’s comments came in response to Senate President Francis Escudero, who inquired about the President’s stance on creating a department or an umbrella agency for water resources. Marcos confirmed that Malacañang would submit an executive version of the Department of Water Resources bill, which will be used in Senate deliberations.

Marcos also suggested that the new department should oversee flood control efforts, with the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) acting as one of the coordinating agencies. He underscored the need for a unified approach to water-related challenges, such as flooding and irrigation, rather than addressing them separately.

“The mayor of a municipality will only think about what’s happening in their municipality. But water just doesn’t work that way… That’s why there has to be an overall plan. I really think we have to include all of those agencies,” the President added.

This proposal aims to implement a more comprehensive and coordinated strategy to resolve the country’s pressing water issues.