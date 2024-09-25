ICP: Passport validity reduced to 1 month instead of 6 months during UAE amnesty

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) decided to reduce the passport validity period to one month instead of six months for those who want to avail of the UAE visa amnesty program.

According to the ICP’s Director-General, Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, this decision “will enable violators to amend their status without the need to renew their passports if their validity period is less than six months as was the case before the issuance of the new decision. This will allow violators to overcome the challenge related to the long period of time required to renew passports through the embassies present in the country.”

Al Khaili also confirmed this is a new advantage for violators who want amnesty. However, this will only be applied during the UAE visa amnesty program from 1st September 2024 to 31st October 2024.

Violators in the UAE have two choices: leave the country without the entry ban stamp or secure a job and remain in the country.

Al Khaili emphasized that the Authority is committed to engaging with its target beneficiaries, understanding their challenges, and assisting them in finding solutions within its authorized powers, in compliance with the law and established regulations.

Additionally, the Authority encouraged everyone to reach out for any questions or inquiries.