ICP: Passport validity reduced to 1 month instead of 6 months during UAE amnesty

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) decided to reduce the passport validity period to one month instead of six months for those who want to avail of the UAE visa amnesty program.

According to the ICP’s Director-General, Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, this decision “will enable violators to amend their status without the need to renew their passports if their validity period is less than six months as was the case before the issuance of the new decision. This will allow violators to overcome the challenge related to the long period of time required to renew passports through the embassies present in the country.”

Al Khaili also confirmed this is a new advantage for violators who want amnesty. However, this will only be applied during the UAE visa amnesty program from 1st September 2024 to 31st October 2024.

Violators in the UAE have two choices: leave the country without the entry ban stamp or secure a job and remain in the country.

Al Khaili emphasized that the Authority is committed to engaging with its target beneficiaries, understanding their challenges, and assisting them in finding solutions within its authorized powers, in compliance with the law and established regulations.

Additionally, the Authority encouraged everyone to reach out for any questions or inquiries.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

