UAE President meets with US President Joe Biden; hold partnership talks at White House

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to its alliance with the United States during partnership talks with US President Joe Biden.

During a meeting at the White House, the two leaders explored ways to deepen the longstanding strategic relationship between the UAE and the US, particularly in trade, investment, advanced technology, space exploration, renewable energy, climate action, and food security, that would help advance their ambitions in achieving global prosperity and stability.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also emphasized the importance of collaborating with the US, which shares values and aspirations similar to those of the UAE.

To highlight the strong ties between the two countries, the UAE President highlighted a historical moment from 1974, when UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan met with a NASA team regarding the Apollo program. He noted that after 50 years, the UAE has been collaborating with NASA on the Gateway mission, humanity’s first space station around the moon.

The leaders also addressed pressing regional and international issues, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, addressing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

His Highness also extended his best wishes for the ongoing progress and prosperity of the United States and its citizens.

Also present during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America in Washington.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived at the White House in Washington DC on Sept. 23 for his official visit to the US.