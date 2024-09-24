New speed limit announced for sections of Al Amardi, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

New speed limits will be implemented on two major roads in Dubai starting September 30, 2024, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police announced.

On Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, the speed limit will be raised to 100 km/h between Dubai Al Ain Road and Academic City Roundabout, and to 90 km/h between Academic City Roundabout to Al Khawaneej Street.

Meanwhile, Al Amardi Street will have a standardized speed limit of 90 km/h between Al Khawaneej Street and Emirates Road.

These adjustment were made in an effort to improve traffic flow and road safety, following the recent expansions and improvements made on both streets, including additional lanes and upgraded intersections.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has recently seen several development projects, including an overpass at Dubai Al Ain Road. All ongoing overpass works are expected to be completed by 2030, allowing for a 100 km/h speed limit throughout the street. On the other hand, Al Amardi Street has been expanded, new service roads have been built, and the roundabout at Al Khawaneej Street has been converted into a signal-controlled intersection. The RTA will also update traffic signs and road markings to reflect the new speed limits on both streets.