Lawmakers criticize Duterte for skipping budget hearing, urges her to step down

Lawmakers expressed frustration after Vice President Sara Duterte skipped crucial budget hearings, with some suggesting she may consider stepping down if she’s no longer interested in her position.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Jil Bongalon, vice chairperson of the House appropriations committee, pointed out that Duterte only appeared once, presenting the Office of the Vice President (OVP) budget, before missing subsequent hearings, including the plenary session.

Originally, the OVP’s proposed 2025 budget stood at ₱2.04 billion, but the appropriations committee slashed it to ₱733.2 million.

“What does this mean? Is she not interested and prefers to go to a beach resort instead of attending her budget hearing?” Bongalon remarked, referring to circulating photos of Duterte allegedly vacationing at a beach in Calaguas.

The OVP, however, denied this, stating that Duterte was “on the road” engaging with communities in Camarines Norte and Albay.

Quezon 2nd District Rep. Jay-Jay Suarez criticized Duterte’s absence, saying, “It’s a job, a responsibility.”

Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun and 1-Rider party-list Rep. Rodge Gutierrez echoed similar sentiments, noting this was the first time an agency head failed to send a representative to a budget discussion.

The OVP has yet to comment on the lawmakers’ statements.

