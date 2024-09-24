Hundreds of Filipinos in Lebanon withdraw repatriation requests amid violence

Hundreds of Filipinos in Lebanon have rescinded their requests for repatriation despite the recent outbreak of violence in the country, according to the Philippine government.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat said that his office initially received 1,174 applications for repatriation.

However, a significant portion of applicants have since changed their minds. “As of now, we have 1,174 applications for repatriation. We have successfully repatriated 505.

“However, half of the applicants eventually declined,” Balatbat stated in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The ambassador explained that many Filipino community leaders and area coordinators have chosen to stay, despite the rising violence.

Lebanese immigration authorities estimate that over 11,000 Filipinos currently reside in Lebanon, excluding those who may have entered illegally.

Ninety-five percent of Filipinos in Lebanon work as domestic helpers, the majority of whom are women, according to the ambassador.

“They don’t want to be repatriated… We cannot force them to go home if they don’t want to,” he emphasized.