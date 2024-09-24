Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Hundreds of Filipinos in Lebanon withdraw repatriation requests amid violence

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac extended full government support to 37 repatriated overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon during their arrival at NAIA Terminal 3 on September 14. (Photo courtesy: DMW)

Hundreds of Filipinos in Lebanon have rescinded their requests for repatriation despite the recent outbreak of violence in the country, according to the Philippine government.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat said that his office initially received 1,174 applications for repatriation.

However, a significant portion of applicants have since changed their minds. “As of now, we have 1,174 applications for repatriation. We have successfully repatriated 505.

“However, half of the applicants eventually declined,” Balatbat stated in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The ambassador explained that many Filipino community leaders and area coordinators have chosen to stay, despite the rising violence.

Lebanese immigration authorities estimate that over 11,000 Filipinos currently reside in Lebanon, excluding those who may have entered illegally.

Ninety-five percent of Filipinos in Lebanon work as domestic helpers, the majority of whom are women, according to the ambassador.

“They don’t want to be repatriated… We cannot force them to go home if they don’t want to,” he emphasized.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte 2

Lawmakers criticize Duterte for skipping budget hearing, urges her to step down

3 hours ago
rta 2

New speed limit announced for sections of Al Amardi, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

3 hours ago
Harry roque 2

Roque faces disbarment complaint over controversial social media posts

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bungay 2

Jasmin Bungay off to Albania for Miss Globe 2024

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button