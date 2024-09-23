MoHRE: Dec. 31 deadline for hiring at least 1 Emirati in private firms

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private companies with 20 to 49 employees to hire at least one Emirati citizen this year, before the grace period ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

This follows a Cabinet decision expanding Emiratisation requirements, which will also include mandatory hiring of Emiratis in 2025, affecting more than 12,000 companies across key sectors such as information and communication, finance and insurance, and real estate.

Companies that fail to meet their 2024 targets will incur a fine of AED96,000 starting January 2025. Additionally, those who fail to comply with the 2025 targets will face a fine of AED108,000 starting January 2026.

MoHRE also emphasized the the need for companies to retain Emiratis hired before January 1, 2024, and ensure compliance with the UAE’s pension and social security systems, as well as processing the Emirati employees’ salaries through the Wage Protection System.

Private sector firms were also warned against “fake Emiratisation” practices which could result in financial penalties and administrative sanctions.

Since the second half of 2022, MoHRE has identified more than 1,800 private establishments violating Emiratisation policies by illegally employing 2,784 UAE nationals.

In 2022, the UAE government introduced the Emiratisation policy, mandating private firms with 50 or more employees to increase the hiring of skilled Emiratis by 2 percent annually, with the goal of reaching a 10 percent increase by 2026. Companies that excel in training and employing UAE citizens will be rewarded with incentives to further encourage their participation in the initiative.