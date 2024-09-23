Carlos Yulo admits mistakes leading to family rift

Two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo has remained silent about his family issues but admitted to making “mistakes” that have led to personal challenges.

Yulo and his girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, appeared on Toni Gonzaga’s vlog, which aired on YouTube on September 22.

During the interview, Gonzaga pointed out that Yulo’s family has been vocal about their disagreement on social media, while Yulo kept quiet, with San Jose often defending him.

“It’s too personal. It’s not something the public should know. I’ve forgiven them, and I admitted my mistakes,”

Yulo said. “I faced karma because it was wrong to respond like that. But, being emotional, I wanted to fight for myself and our relationship.”

Yulo added that he chooses to remain faithful to God, crediting his faith for his success as a gymnast and for bringing people who truly care about him into his life.

“I know my mistakes, and I accepted them. I prayed for forgiveness, and now I’ll focus on myself and my relationship with Chloe. We’ve moved on. The blessings the Lord has given me are indescribable, and he’s brought people who truly love and support me,” Yulo said.