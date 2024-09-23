Alice Guo has possible infection in left lung – PNP

Medical findings indicate that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo may be suffering from a possible lung infection, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said.

This was discovered in a chest X-ray after Guo underwent mandatory medical and physical examinations conducted by the PNP General Hospital and its forensic group, before being turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Pasig City on Sept. 23.

“During the medical examination, the doctor found a probable infection sa kanyang left lung. So, the BJMP, upon receiving Alice Guo will now have the disposition on how to treat this possible infection,” Fajardo said in a media interview.

Fajardo clarified that the results of Guo’s medical exam conducted on September 20 did not indicate any respiratory illness. However, doctors suggested that the suspected lung infection may have developed over the weekend.

“Mayroon siyang kaunting colds kanina. Sa ospital, nag-uubo-ubo siya nang kaunti,” Fajardo said.

While additional tests are being conducted on Guo, she will be initially placed in an isolation cell with three other persons deprived of liberty being treated for tubercolosis, to protect the general population, BJMP spokesperson Col. Jayrex Bustinera said.

However, Guo tested negative for COVID-19. Once Guo is cleared of any respiratory infection, she will be moved to a regular cell with 44 female inmates, Bustinera said.