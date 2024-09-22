Marcos did not go to Singapore for 2024 F1 Grand Prix, Malacañang says

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not go to Singapore for the 2024 F1 Grand Prix, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed.

Speaking to reporters, PCO Secretary Cesar Chavez said the President spent his weekend at home and did not attend the motor racing event.

“He [Marcos] did not go to Singapore,” Chavez said, adding that Marcos shot his weekly vlog and reviewed and signed some documents during the weekend.

During his presidency, Marcos attended the F1 Grand Prix twice: once in 2022 and again in 2023.

In 2022, he faced criticism for attending the racing event days after a super typhoon hit the Philippines, but Malacañang defended the trip as productive.

In 2023, Marcos attended the race again at Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s invitation. This time, Malacañang announced he secured an ₱11-billion investment pledge.