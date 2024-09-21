President Marcos appoints Andres as new Energy Regulatory Commission OIC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres as the officer-in-charge chairperson and chief executive officer of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), effective immediately, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“In order to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that MR. JESSE HERMOGENES T. ANDRES is hereby designated as Officer-in-Charge Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), effective immediately, until a replacement is designated or until otherwise directed by this Office,” a copy of the Office of the President memorandum posted on Facebook by the PCO today, September 21, said.