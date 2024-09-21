Ajman University researchers among top 2% of scientists on Stanford list

Ajman University has been recognized as a prominent institution in the field of academic research, with 17 of its researchers identified as being among the top 2% of scientists worldwide in a list published by Stanford University for this year.

The Stanford University list highlights scientists “who have made significant contributions through highly cited research and impactful contributions to global knowledge,” state news agency WAM reported.

Considered one of the most comprehensive assessments of scientific influence, the Stanford University ranking is based on a meticulous evaluation of various performance indicators, including global publication output, the H-index, total citations, and the co-authorship-adjusted hm-index.

This accomplishment places Ajman University 7th out of more than 60 universities in the UAE based on the number of researchers included in the top 2% of the list. Further, seven of the university’s researchers were also recognized for their long-term career impact.

“This year marks a significant milestone for Ajman University. The growing global recognition of our researchers reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence in science, technology, and innovation. Congratulations to our exceptional faculty and research staff,” Prof. Kamran Arshad, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, said.

“We eagerly anticipate even more achievements in the future. At Ajman University, we are dedicated to advancing research and cultivating an environment that inspires creativity and success.”