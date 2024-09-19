Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President to make first official visit to White House since taking office

President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will officially visit Joe Biden, President of the United States of America on Monday.

This is going to be H.H. Al Nahyan’s first visit since assuming the presidency in the UAE in 2022.

H.H. Al Nahyan will discuss the 50 years of historical ties between the UAE and the USA. Among the topics to be discussed are opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation and the UAE-US strategic partnerships.

They will also discuss investment, economy, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space, climate action, technology, sustainability solutions, and other aspects that will help advance not only the vision for both nations but also for all countries.

H.H. Al Nahyan will also meet with other US officials to develop UAE-US relations at all levels and exchange views with the US President on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

