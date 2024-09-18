New NAIA website and social media pages launched after turnover

A revamped website and social media pages for the country’s primary international airport were launched on Wednesday, Sept. 18, following the turnover of airport operations over the weekend.

The new website, www.newnaia.com.ph, showcases the ongoing transformation projects and long-term vision for Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“As a tribute to our modern-day heroes, the website will feature a dedicated section called ‘Bagong Bayani,’ highlighting inspiring stories of Overseas Filipino Workers,” the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) announced in a press release.

In addition to the website, NNIC has launched new social media accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @newnaiaph.

“The launch of our website and social media platforms reflects our commitment to transparency and open communication,” said NNIC President and CEO Ramon Ang in the statement.

The private operator has pledged to transform NAIA into a world-class facility, aiming to increase terminal capacity to accommodate 35 million passengers annually.

Over the next three years, NNIC plans to enhance the airport’s runway, commercial spaces, air-conditioning, power and water supply, internet connectivity, escalators, and other amenities.