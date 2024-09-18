‘Never again’: VP Sara Duterte says she will not team up with Marcos again

Vice President Sara Duterte said she would “never again” team up with the Marcoses amid their falling out.

Duterte told the reporters she would not consider joining forces with the Marcoses in future elections.

“Never again,” she said. She also admitted that she was not friends with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Hindi kami magkaibigan unang-una. Nagkakilala lang kami dahil mag-running mate kami. So, bago pa man kami naging running mate, hindi na kami nag-uusap. Nagkausap lang kami during campaign at saka sa trabaho noon,” the Vice President said.

“Ang kaibigan ko talaga si Senator Imee Marcos, kilala niya ako since 2012,” she added.

Duterte left the Marcos Cabinet in June after months of political tension between him and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.